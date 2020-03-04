Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $268.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

