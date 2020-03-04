Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.12.

GS stock opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.