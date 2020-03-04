Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 390,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 329,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

