Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,738,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

WFC stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

