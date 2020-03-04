Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Apache by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

