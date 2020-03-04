Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 775 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $19,361,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.