Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys New Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Centene by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.