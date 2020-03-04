Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after acquiring an additional 336,498 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

