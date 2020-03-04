Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $373.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

