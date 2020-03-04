Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.64.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.