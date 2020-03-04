Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $95,193,000 after acquiring an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.