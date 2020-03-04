Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.