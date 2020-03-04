Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

