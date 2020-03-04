Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Invests $175,000 in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $55,215,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

