Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,337.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

