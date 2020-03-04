Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 487,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

