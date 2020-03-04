Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases Shares of 27,177 Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.06% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Avanos Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.