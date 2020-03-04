Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.16. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.