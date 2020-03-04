Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 456,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $240,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,313 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

JBL stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

