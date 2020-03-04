Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 934,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of CAT opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

