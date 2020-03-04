Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

