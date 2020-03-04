Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,339,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,424,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,609,000 after buying an additional 175,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The company has a market capitalization of $328.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

