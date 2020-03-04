Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

