Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

