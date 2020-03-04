Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.33). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $95.39 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

