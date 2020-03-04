iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of RXI opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.39. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $108.17 and a 1 year high of $128.67.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

