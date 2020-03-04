iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $35,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $42.26.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

