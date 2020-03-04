Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,650,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.48 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

