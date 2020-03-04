Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

NYSE ACN opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.