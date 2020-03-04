Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

