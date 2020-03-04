Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 487 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

