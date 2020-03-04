Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.