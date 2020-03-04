Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

