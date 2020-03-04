Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

MDT stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

