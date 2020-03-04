Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.