Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

