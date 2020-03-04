Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

SCHZ opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

