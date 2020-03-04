Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

