Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,482 Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

