Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 550 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

