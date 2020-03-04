Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

