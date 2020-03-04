Istar Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $789,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,682,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,158,354.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $869,250.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.01. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 640.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after buying an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Safehold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

