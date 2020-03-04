Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRBO opened at $13.33 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

