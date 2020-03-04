J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 211.10 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.32. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 117.28.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

