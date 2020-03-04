J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of JCOM opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

