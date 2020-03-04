James D. Dondero Buys 13,500 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $256,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NREF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

