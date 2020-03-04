James Lanzone Acquires 25,000 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GPRO opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

