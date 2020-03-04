Jason Amello Sells 6,976 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

