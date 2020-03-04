Jason D. Peterson Sells 2,210 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $225.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

