Jay S. Buth Sells 1,330 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

